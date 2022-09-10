Father tries to heal after daughter was struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

A family says they are searching for healing after a college student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Georgia State Patrol Officials confirm 32-year-old Brandon Houston faces several charges in the crash that involved at least four vehicles and killed two people.

"The world lost a star on Labor Day," Charles Lightner said.

Charles Lightner still can’t comprehend ‘his baby’ is gone.

"It only takes a second to extinguish a life," Lightner said.

Lightner's daughter Hailey was killed after Georgia State Patrol says 32-year-old Brandon Rashad Houston ran a red light and T-boned the car she was in, causing it to flip.

Officials say the overturned car hit two more vehicles. According to the police report, it happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road in Fulton County on Labor Day.

Investigators say a second person was also killed.

Troopers say Houston smelled of alcohol and had an open container of beer and marijuana in the car

"If you’re going to drink, drink at home. And if you drink, don’t drive," Lightner said.

Lightner says Hailey was set to graduate from Agnes Scott in May, spoke fluent Spanish and had a passion for writing and poetry.

"This was a kid that had such potential. She could have been anything," Lightner said.

As Deputies continue their investigation, this parent faces his biggest challenge.

"There’s nothing worse than a parent burying a child. There’s nothing worse," Lightner said.

Houston faces two counts of first-degree homicide, DUI, speeding and several other charges.