Driver charged with homicide, DUI in deadly Fulton County car crash

A Union City driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly car accident on Labor Day in Fulton County.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Brandon Rashad Houston was speeding on Flat Shoals Road when he ran a red light, hitting the driver's side of a car going through the intersection.

After the collisions, officials say the other car overturned, hitting a third vehicle which was then pushed into a fourth.

Authorities arrested Houston, who they say smelled strongly of alcohol, at the scene. While searching his car, officials say a trooper found marijuana and an open container of beer.

Houston is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, violating open container laws, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

At this time, officials are not releasing the identies of the victims who were killed in the crash.