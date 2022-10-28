Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta.

Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail.

Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street at around 2:28 p.m.

Police said the child was conscious when first responders took them to a hospital. Police didn't describe the child's injuries as severe.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators were still working to determine what led to the shooting.