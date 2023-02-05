Father shoots son at restaurant over argument, police say

Adairsville Police is investigating a Saturday night shooting that they say began as an argument between a father and his son. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for an emergency surgery.

Officers said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant at 15 Legacy Way in Adairsville.

Police believe the argument began in the restaurant before the father and son took it outside to the parking lot. That is when the father, later identified as Stanley Jarrett, 64, pulled out a pistol and shot his adult son.

Stanley was taken into custody while his son, David Jarrett, 40, was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he is said to be recovering in the ICU.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and pointing a gun at another person.

The Adairsville Police Department said they are still working this open investigation.