Father of 3 shot outside Cobb County home

A Cobb County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just outside their home.

Cobb County police are investigating the murder. Police told FOX 5 it happened on March 30 around 2:30 a.m. on Danna Drive just off Austell Road.

Flowers and candles now sit outside a shed in front of 34-year-old Quintin Blackmon's childhood home. That's where Blackmon's family said he was shot and killed earlier this week.

"My son-in-law says when they walked in, they immediately shot my son in the back of the head and said everybody get on the floor," described Laquitta Law, Blackmon's mom.

Law said her son was visiting home the night he was killed and spent part of the evening playing pool in the family's shed with friends. It was in the shed where his family said he was shot and killed.

"These guys walked in. They asked no questions, and they immediately shot Quintin in the back of his head," said Adadren Skrine.

The family said there were two people involved in the shooting, and the suspects were last seen in a black four-door sedan. The family also shared a video that was shot by Blackmon the night of the shooting. The video shows him with several others playing pool.

"This is his childhood home. He was raised here. He played in this yard. We had his high school graduation in this yard, and he did not deserve this," said Skrine.

The family said Blackmon leaves behind three kids that range in age from 8 to 14. Blackmon's family said they need help, and they're asking for the shooter to come forward.

"We are asking anybody that knows anything to please come forward and say something," said Skrine, "Turn yourself in. Just please turn yourself in. Be accountable for your actions."

Cobb County police said tips can be reported to Detective Cook with the Cobb County Police Department. Detective Cooks direct line is 770-590-5503.

_____

