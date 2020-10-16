Father attempted to use antifreeze to kill baby, police say

A man suspected of critically injuring a baby was arrested Friday, South Fulton police said.

Investigators went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Monday after an 18 days old infant tested positive for the antifreeze chemical ethylene glycol.

The suspect was later identified as the child's father 45-year-old Curtis Jack.

Curtis Jack (South Fulton Police Department )

According to police, Jack faces several charges including misdemeanor child endangerment, felony criminal attempt to commit murder, and felony 1st-degree cruelty to children.

Jack was booked into the Fulton County jail.

An investigation continues.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.