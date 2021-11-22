1 dead in morning wreck on I-75 near West Paces Ferry, investigators say

article

Georgia State Patrol said a car traveling south on Interstate 75 at West Paces Ferry Road lost control, crashed and killed one person.

Investigators said the crash involved one vehicle, which overturned and ejected the driver and front-seat passenger. Police said a man suffered fatal injuries in the crash while two women and another man went to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are unsure which ejected occupant was driving. Two of the injured people were sitting in back seats, investigators said.

The wreck shut down I-75 south for hours on Monday morning during rush hour.

Investigators said troopers responded to the scene of the wreck just south of West Paces Ferry Road at about 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said the car was moving at a high rate of speed when it lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree in the area of the front, passenger-side tire.

