Fatal shooting shuts down I-20 eastbound

A fatal shooting investigation shut down all Interstate 20 eastbound lanes near Panola road.

DeKalb County Police arrived on scene near 11 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. FOX 5 learned one person was shot and killed, but any further details around the shooting and victim remain unclear at this time.

At times, upwards of five miles along I-20 EB were blocked off; later, authorities began diverting traffic off the interstate near Wesley Chapel.

Authorities lifted road blockages around 5 a.m. Monday.

