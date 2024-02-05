Fatal shooting reported near Mitchell Street, Joseph E Lowery Boulevard

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Mitchell Street SW near Joseph E Lowery Boulevard SW on Atlanta's west side.

The Atlanta Police Department has not released any other information about the shooting.

Atlanta police responded to several shootings on Monday.

A woman was fatally shot inside of a home on Sandridge Place SW near Campbellton Road and one person was shot on Martin Luther King Drive SW near Peyton Road SW.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.