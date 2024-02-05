Woman shot multiple times inside home on Atlanta's west side

A woman is dead after being shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Sandridge Place SW near Campbellton Road on the west side, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says they discovered the woman's body while responding to a welfare check at approximately 6:12 p.m. Feb. 5.

Atlanta Fire Rescue assisted police with making a forced entry into a home where they found the woman.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting.

At this time, police have not given a possible motive or information on possible suspect(s).