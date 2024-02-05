1 person injured, 1 detained after shooting on MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW near Peyton Road SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says officers responded to the shooting at approximately 6:31 p.m. Feb. 5. Upon arrival, officers were informed by MARTA Police that the victim, who was "alert, conscious, and breathing," had been transported to a hospital.

MARTA Police officers also detained a possible suspect.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The shooting took place near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station.

The police department did not give any further information about the shooting, victim or suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.