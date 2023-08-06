Fatal shooting on Fruitwood Trace in South Fulton, police say

A "male" is dead after being shot multiple times in South Fulton.

It happened on Aug. 5, according to South Fulton Police Department. They responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Fruitwood Trace near Bethsaida Road and Old National Highway and found the victim.

He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died.

No other information was given about the shooting, victim or possible suspect.