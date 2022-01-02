Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:05 AM EST until TUE 11:31 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:13 PM EST until SUN 11:15 PM EST, Irwin County

17-year-old shot and killed at Walmart, GBI investigates

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager was fatally shot at a Monroe County Walmart Sunday, Forsyth police confirmed. 

According to investigators, 17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed following an argument at the Walmart at 180 N Lee Street. The argument between Mays and another teenager continued throughout multiple sections of the store.

At some point during the argument, 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion pulled out a pistol and shot Mays several times, police said. 

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and Forsyth police responded to the scene. Mayes was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies took Bowden into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation in accordance with their protocols.

Anyone with information on this shooting can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477). To submit a tip online, click here.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE