17-year-old shot and killed at Walmart, GBI investigates

A teenager was fatally shot at a Monroe County Walmart Sunday, Forsyth police confirmed.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Cedric Mayes was shot and killed following an argument at the Walmart at 180 N Lee Street. The argument between Mays and another teenager continued throughout multiple sections of the store.

At some point during the argument, 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion pulled out a pistol and shot Mays several times, police said.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and Forsyth police responded to the scene. Mayes was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies took Bowden into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation in accordance with their protocols.

Anyone with information on this shooting can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477). To submit a tip online, click here.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE