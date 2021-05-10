Fatal pedestrian accident closes highway in Clayton County, police say

A fatal pedestrian accident has closed a highway in Clayton County, police said.

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an accident on Highway 85 near the intersection of Lakeview Drive, south of Riverdale.

Police said Highway 85 was shut down near the intersection.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police said the incident was under investigation at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

