Driver killed in crash involving semi-truck on South Fulton Parkway near I-285

article

A deadly crash involving a semi-truck shut down a major road in South Fulton on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of South Fulton Parkway between Interstate 285 and Buffington Road.

FOX 5 cameras saw a hearse and several emergency responders on the scene near a semi-truck.

Officials say a Hyundai was traveling south on Ga 14 when it left the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.

The driver, whose identity has not been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews have blocked all lanes while they work at the scene. The road has since been reopened.