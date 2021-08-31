Fans welcome back at this year’s PGA TOUR Championship

Thirty of the world’s top golfers are back at East Lake Golf Club this week, competing to clinch the PGA TOUR’s top prize. And after being played without spectators in 2020, fans are also returning to the TOUR Championship — which means a return of fan-favorite activities.

The TOUR Championship returns Sept. 1 through the 5 to East Lake Golf Club, the famed Atlanta course with a history stretching back to the early 1900s. The TOUR Championship is the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs and marks the end of the PGA TOUR season; the top 30 players in the standings advance to Atlanta, and compete in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup.

Of course, along with watching the action on the course, fans flock to East Lake Golf Club for the various activities open to ticket holders; hangouts include the SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company (at the 14th and 15th green), the Coca-Cola Fan Lounge (at the 8th green), the Meiomi Wine Lounge, and the Back Nine Brews (at the 13th fairway).

We got a look at some of these spots during our morning visit to East Lake Golf Club — click the video player in this article to check it out. And click here for more information on this year’s TOUR Championship.

