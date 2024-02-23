Fans race to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Spring NASCAR Weekend

It’s only been one short year since Joey Logano raced to victory in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 — but fans heading back to Atlanta Motor Speedway will already notice some big changes when arriving for this year’s race.

Just in time for Spring NASCAR Weekend, Atlanta Motor Speedway is unveiling a trio of new entryways, located at the Johnson, Champions, and Earnhardt grandstands. Aside from giving the Hampton track a fresh look, executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison says the new gatehouses will get fans into the speedway faster — easing the traffic outside so that fans can focus on the race happening inside! Design-wise, Hutchison says the new gatehouses have a "modern rustic" aesthetic, similar to that which features in the popular Bootlegger’s Bar area.

Spring NASCAR Weekend officially begins Saturday with Atlanta’s famous NASCAR doubleheader, featuring the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Xfinity Series and Fr8 208 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. It’s the 10th year of the NASCAR doubleheader, which presents the two races for the price of one. The Fr8 208 kicks off the action at 2 p.m., followed at 5 p.m. by the RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Then, NASCAR’s biggest stars take center stage on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the Ambetter Health 400 — a race which you can also watch right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Of course, Atlanta Motor Speedway will have plenty to keep fans busy over the weekend, with Fan Zone activities including the NASCAR Mobile Museum, Georgia Auto Racing Hall of Fame, carnival rides, and live music. Country music singer-songwriter Jon Langston will perform at Sunday’s pre-race concert; the Loganville-native’s debut album, Heart on Ice, was released last year.

For more information on this weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the storied track, getting a look at the new additions and fan activities ahead of the racing action!