Family to hold memorial service for girl killed in East Point apartment fire

The family of a girl killed in the Polaris East Point Apartments fire last month say they are planning a memorial service and balloon release in honor of her.

The young girl lost her life the day before Thanksgiving. The memorial and vigil are expected to take place the day before New Year's Eve.

MOTHER MISSING AFTER EAST POINT APARTMENT FIRE CLAIMS LIFE OF YOUNG GIRL, INJURES 2ND GIRL

Authorities believe that fire was not accidental. An arrest was made Nov. 24 in connection to her death, and the injury of another minor.

Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, the mother of both children involved, was taken into custody. A witness told officials that Jackson was home at the time of the fire, but she was unaccounted for during the rescue of her daughters.