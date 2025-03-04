Family of teen killed by wall at Robins Air Force Base files lawsuit

article

The Brief Family Files Lawsuit – The family of Gabriel Stone, a 14-year-old who died after a concrete wall collapsed on him at Robins Air Force Base, is suing the U.S. government, the Air Force, and several civilian parties for negligence. Unstable Wall Cited – An Air Force investigation found that the wall, built in 1969, was improperly constructed and not anchored, violating standard building codes. Legal Claims – The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness under the Federal Tort Claims Act and Georgia law, with the family represented by Atlanta-based attorneys.



The family of Gabriel Stone, a 14-year-old boy who died last July after a concrete wall collapsed on him at the Heritage Club on Robins Air Force Base in Houston County, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the United States government, the U.S. Air Force, and several civilian parties.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old dies after concrete wall falls on him at Robins AFB, lawyers say

The lawsuit, filed this week, alleges negligence in the inspection, maintenance, and repair of the wall that fatally injured Stone. According to the complaint, Stone had just finished swimming at the Heritage Club pool when he entered the men’s locker room. Moments later, a concrete wall collapsed, trapping him and three other teenagers under the debris.

Stone was pinned beneath approximately a ton of concrete blocks. He was extricated from the rubble and initially treated at the scene but later died after being transported to a local hospital.

An Air Force investigation reportedly determined that the wall, which was built in 1969, had been improperly constructed. The complaint contends that the wall was not anchored, violating standard construction codes.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness under the Federal Tort Claims Act and Georgia law.

Stone’s family is represented by attorneys Rod Edmond, M.D., J.D., and Shofaetiyah Watson of the Atlanta-based law firm Edmond & Lindsay, LLP.