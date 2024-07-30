14-year-old dies after concrete wall falls on him at Robins AFB, lawyers say

article

A press conference is being held Tuesday related to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was killed at a pool on Robins Air Force Base in Houston County in July.

The teenager, who has been identified as Gabriel Stone, was killed when a concrete wall inside the men's locker room at the Heritage Pool fell on Stone and 3 other minors.

According to PoolMagazine.com, the pool was closed after the incident for an investigation. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Robins Air Force Base is leading the investigation into what caused the collapse.https://www.poolmagazine.com/pool-news/14-year-old-killed-after-wall-collapse-at-air-force-base-pool-club/

Stone's family is represented by Atlanta-based attorneys Rod Edmond and Shofaetiyah Watson of Edmond & Lindsay, LLP. The press conference is being held in Macon.

The family is demanding answera about how the concrete wall fell. Their attorneys say they will conduct its own investigation into the teen's "senseless death."