Man injured in motorcycle accident on I-75 faces long road to recovery

It’s been nearly a week since a motorcycle accident nearly claimed the life of a 23-year-old.

The crash happened on I-75 near the Cleveland Ave. exit just after 6 a.m. after the cyclist was hit by a car, according to Atlanta police.

"I received a call that no mother wants to get. It said my son had been in an accident," Kristi Jackson said.

An unimaginable call for Kristi Jackson after her son, Devin, was hit on I-75 last Sunday.

"They told us he was slowing or stopping his motorcycle for conditions. It was very heavy rain, and he was slowing or stopping for the condition," Jackson said. "He was hit in the HOV lane because motorcycles are allowed to ride in the lane and cars with single drivers are not. That’s how he got hit."

Devin was rushed to Grady Hospital where things at one point weren’t looking too good. The young man was in ICU with injuries head to toe and had to have several blood transfusions. Doctors are working to save his right leg.

"People have been doing so much praying and have been surrounding him with support and love. I know they are working.," Jackson said.

The journey ahead is still long as Devin will face rehab.

"It is going to take a good year of rehab. He has probably lost the function of his right left so we have to make modifications,"

This loving mother believes her son's work on earth is just beginning.

"He’s a gift to be here. He could have not made it. We really believe God has a purpose for him, and he is making it for a reason," Jackson said.

This mom says the driver will face charges. Police have not said what exact charges could be brought forward.

