Crash closes all northbound lanes on I-75, officials say
article
ATLANTA - Traffic is stalling on Interstate 75 where a crash closed all northbound lanes at Cleveland Avenue, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Estimates said it could take until 8 a.m. for the crash to be fully cleared.
Heavy rain swept through the Atlanta area at around 5 a.m. making for slick road conditions.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
