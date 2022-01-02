Crash closes all northbound lanes on I-75, officials say

article

Traffic is stalling on Interstate 75 where a crash closed all northbound lanes at Cleveland Avenue, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Estimates said it could take until 8 a.m. for the crash to be fully cleared.

Heavy rain swept through the Atlanta area at around 5 a.m. making for slick road conditions.

