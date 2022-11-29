Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney

article

The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

12-YEAR-OLD KILLED, MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT NEAR ATLANTIC STATION, POLICE SAY

Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to defend the family.

Attorneys John Morgan and Austin Hiffa spoke for the family saying Atlantic Station employees created a dangerous environment when they forced dozens of minors, including their loved one, onto the crowded bridge Saturday night.

It has been reported that private security guards with Atlantic Station were enforcing the 8 p.m. curfew for guests younger than 18 when they were said to escort the group of young people out of the commercial area.

ATLANTIC STATION SAFETY: WHAT MEASURES ARE IN PLACE TO PREVENT SHOOTING AT POPULAR ATLANTA SHOPPING PLAZA

Morgan and Hiffa released the following statement:

"Our client’s child sustained a severe and permanent injury that could require invasive surgery and will impact them for the rest of their life. We are investigating the circumstances that led to this horrible incident, including why Atlantic Station failed to provide a secure staging area or rideshare pickup point(s) to help its guests safely exit the property. We will do everything in our power to uncover all responsible parties, hold them accountable, and obtain justice for our client and her child."

The injured teenager was not identified.