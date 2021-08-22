Family of siblings shot dead in Atlanta searching for answers

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in southwest Atlanta Friday night.

Police responded to a "shots fired" call at 1185 Sells Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Officers found two victims inside of a car who were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials later identified the victims as Robert Bankston Junior, 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35, who are siblings.

Police arrested and charged Lamorris Godfrey, 35, in the killings.

Family members said Godfrey and Smith were in a relationship.

Godfrey was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Godfrey is currently in the Fulton County Jail.

"I love my children," Mother Barbara Jean said.

"This was senseless. It didn’t make any sense. It don’t make any sense," another Family Member said.

Family members left flowers, candles and balloons outside the home where they lived.

"I’m going to miss my auntie and my dad," Skylar Bankston said.

For Robert Bankston’s daughter, Skylar, it’s overwhelming as she clings on to a picture with her dad from vacation.

Robert Bankston Junior, 25

"When I went to sleep I was shaking in my sleep and I was talking to my dad in my sleep and my auntie," Bankston said.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Homicide investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are working to learn more.

An investigation is ongoing.

The family is working to raise money to bury their loved ones.

