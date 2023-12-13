Family of Atlanta security guard burned during 'extreme protest' calls him a 'hero'

The Atlanta security guard who sustained severe burns while intervening in an attempt by an individual to set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta has been discharged from the hospital. His wife, Tangellia Harris, has been by her husband's side since the incident on Dec. 1.

"I love my husband and I do consider him a hero; I just wish the outcome was different and that no one was harmed," Harris said.

She says her husband, Michael Harris, is progressing well and regaining strength. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and donations from the community, urging continued prayers for her family during his ongoing recovery.

"It makes Michael feel good that people know and that he's not going unnoticed," Mrs. Harris said. "It helps for his healing knowing people out there do care."

Michael Harris (Photo submitted by family)

Michael Harris, an Army veteran with 17 years of service in his current job, responded promptly to a situation outside the Israeli Consulate where a woman was threatening self-harm. Acting on his natural instincts, Harris attempted to intervene, resulting in second and third-degree burns on various parts of his body. He was subsequently admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained for over a week.

"He was being who he was," his sister-in-law said. "If he had to do it over again, he would. He's playing in his mind right now. How could he have done it differently?"

According to Tangellia Harris, her husband underwent successful skin graft surgery, with the grafts on his legs and hands blending and connecting well. She also noted positive progress in the blending of facial burns with his natural skin color, describing the overall outcome as encouraging.

The identity of the individual described as an "extreme protester" remains undisclosed by the police, and her current condition is unknown.