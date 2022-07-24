Expand / Collapse search

Family of 3, dog escape South Fulton house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton firefighters battled flames Sunday morning in a neighborhood.

Officials said the fire started at around 4 a.m. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the scene on Lake Royale Drive. 

A family of three and their dog made it out safely. The home was a total loss. The family had lived in the house for 23 years. 

Two fire department vehicles responded to the fire, South Fulton firefighters said.

Investigators have not released the suspected cause of the fire, but they don't suspect foul play. 