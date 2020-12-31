Family of 20-year-old man killed days before Christmas search for answers

DeKalb County police are searching for what lead up to a shooting days before Christmas that left a 20-year-old dead.

"Clearly life can be taken from you at any moment," Ivy Gray said.

Ivy Gray is searching for ways to cope after her brother, Siah Gray, was shot and killed in DeKalb County.

"We drove over to the address and before we could get there police and crime tape were on the scene. We found my brother there," Gray said.

DeKalb County police confirmed they found the 20-year-old dead from a gunshot wound on Wake Forrest Road, off of Flakes Mill Road, three days before Christmas.

"He just turned 20 in November but in his short life he was very joyful and very funny," Gray said.

The family wants to know who was behind this and why.

"What they took from our family can never be replaced. It’s not right. Nobody has the right to take someone else life. The people that are doing this don’t have the right to be out there living freely," his cousin Chiemeka Berlanga said.

"It hurts so bad that I understand what that means of catching them so it doesn’t happen to anyone else," Uncle Harold Branch said.

"My brother was an artist and he has music that I listen to. I have a lot of pictures and that’s helping me get through this," Gray said.

This family hopes someone will come forward with information.

"If you need to hug your mom or dad a little longer do that. Life is so precious and yet so cruel so live it to the most that you can," Gray said.

Anyone with information that could help in this case should call the police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

