Family of Mechanicsville reunion victims planning press conference

Family members of the 5 people who were shot recently at a neighborhood reunion in Mechanicsville are planning to hold a press conference on Friday.

The press conference is scheduled to take place in front of Grady Memorial Hospital at 2 p.m.

The families plan to give updates on their loved ones recovering in the hospital and renew calls for justice and prosecution.

"We are concerned about the lack of attention for the victims of this horrific shooting. We are calling on the community and the city to support these families," attorney Derrick Bozeman said.

Five people -- 3 teenagers and 2 adults -- were shot on Aug. 10 at Rosa L. Burney Park, located just off Windsor Street.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old female, was reportedly in critical condition. The other four victims, a 17-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were stable when they were transported. Their exact conditions are unknown.

At this time, it does not appear that Atlanta have made any arrests. Shots were fired into the crowd from across the street, according to police who recovered more than 90 shell casings.