Family, friends mourn 23-year-old woman gunned down

There were lots of tears as the family and friends of a 23-year-old woman gathered to mourn their friend, shot and killed on Mother's Day weekend.

South Fulton police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed 23-year-old Selena Dukes when she tried to help a friend.

"She was loved by a lot of people," Shaneka Newton said. "Sweet, nice, a very bubbly person."

Family members and South Fulton Police said Dukes went to an apartment complex to help a friend. They were picking up the friend's baby from the father when police say the parents got in an argument.

Police say Dukes got involved by trying to diffuse the situation. Then, police said, she was shot and killed.

The family is having trouble coping two years after Duke's own child died. Her baby was 9 months old when she died on Father's Day weekend in 2019. The father is in jail, charged with her death.

Officers and the family say that is when 33-year-old Diante Gore retrieved a gun and allegedly used it, shooting the young mother in the chest in the apartment parking lot.

Police said the search is ramped up, but he was not in custody on Tuesday night.

