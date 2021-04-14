Family, friends celebrate life of Dunwoody father killed in riptide rescue

Family and friends will say goodbye Wednesday to a Dunwoody father who died saving three people from a riptide in Florida on April 8.

Kim McGrady, 55, was on vacation with his family when he heard people screaming from the water at Miramar Beach.

According to deputies in Florida, dozens of people had to be rescued from rough waters. A memorial page for McGrady said he was one of the first people to jump into action. As McGrady went to save three people, he also got caught in the rip ride.

Wednesday morning, a celebration of life service will be held for McGrady at Perimeter Church. While seating is very limited and reserved mostly for family, the service will be streamed on a website honoring the Dunwoody man starting at 11 a.m.

MORE: Dunwoody father remembered as a hero as rescuing 3 in Florida riptide

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

Advertisement

From his big heart to his big smile, everyone who knew McGrady will tell you, he's hard to forget.

"Always had a huge smile on his face. Always was the first one to go up and pat a kid on the back and tell him he's done a great job, and that's just the kind of person Kim was," said Shawn Keefe, president of Murphey Candler Baseball.

The two met nearly 10 years ago through the baseball program.

"It doesn't surprise any of us that he passed away helping others, and there were lives saved because of Kim," said Keefe.

Tributes and memories are now pouring in for McGrady and his family. A GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars for his family. According to those who knew him and even those who didn't, he left this world a hero.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.