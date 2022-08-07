Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted

article

Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week.

The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday.

She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street.

Police haven't released much information about her disappearance. Her family believes she was abducted and asks for the community's help locating her.

Loved ones plan to gather Sunday in front of the apartment building where she was last seen.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or who may have seen her is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.