'I'm so grateful': Family escapes unscathed after tree crashes onto child's bedroom

A Brookhaven family narrowly escapes after a tree came crashing down on their home. The tree ended up in their kid's room that night.

"My husband thought for a moment there he was going to lose his entire family," said Hayley Bowers.

Bowers said she didn't realize how bad the damage was to her home, but the light of day paints a scary picture.

"I had gone to my kid's room around 2 a.m. because my daughter had a bad dream," said Bowers, "Suddenly, I woke up to this boom sound, and I was so disoriented, I thought we were getting bombed or something."

An oak tree behind Bowers' backyard came crashing down between her home and her neighbor's home. It landed right above where her kids Kai and Anna were sleeping.

"This giant trunk came down in my daughter's closet, so the attic is gone. The roof is gone. It's completely open," said Bowers, "We were just right there and a few feet away from that giant trunk."

Now the Bowers family is going through what's left. Their daughter's room is now filled with insulation and debris from where the tree came in. The impact also damaged their kitchen and dining room.

"I'm so grateful. I don't think I would've been able to live with myself if I hadn't been able to get to them so quickly," said Bowers.

Bowers says at least three trees came down in their neighborhood hitting four homes total.

"It could've been so much worse. Our heart breaks for the families that it didn't end up the happy ending like ours," said Bowers, "This house can be repaired. We just feel like the luckiest people in the world right now."