Family Dollar arson suspects caught on camera, DeKalb County police say

State authorities have posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a woman who set a fire inside a Family Dollar store earlier this month.

Police released stills from the store’s surveillance video of the woman in question. Police said the woman entered the Family Dollar located at 5404 Covington Highway in DeKalb County and then set fire to some of the items on the shelves inside.

Police say employees and customers were inside at the time.

The fire caused a "complete inventory loss" for the store and caused smoke damage to a business next door.

DeKalb County investigators released photos of a woman suspected of setting a fire inside a Family Dollar in Tucker on May 2, 2021. (DeKalb County Arson Unit)

Police said the woman was seen shouting threats while walking through the parking lot.

Anyone who sees the woman or knows her identity is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

