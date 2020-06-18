Family desperate for answers after mother of 2 killed in Lawrenceville

A family is desperate for answers after a woman was shot and killed inside a Lawrenceville apartment on Monday.

Gwinnett County Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing Shamecia Byrd.

Teairra Byrd, Shameica Byrd's sister, said she got a call from her 13-year-old niece early Tuesday morning.

"When I answered the phone she told me that her mom was dead," Byrd said. "I was like are you saying 'Mommy?' 'Yes, my mommy. Mommy is laying here dead. They shot her.'"

According to Gwinnett County police, someone shot into the apartment just before midnight.

Byrd said the stray bullet struck and killed her sister who was lying in bed. The three others inside the apartment, including her two kids, were not hurt.

Byrd said she had just talked to her sister earlier that night.

"Just a regular conversation. We hung up and I text her, goodnight, I love you. And she responded at 10:42 goodnight, love you more," Byrd said.

Byrd tells FOX 5 her sister was a devoted mother of two, full of life, and giving.

"It's very hard to process it that you can't even get ready for bed, go to bed in your own home without something like that happening," Byrd said.

Now, her son and daughter will grow up without their mother by their side and her family has the difficult job of saying goodbye.

"You don't expect to have to plan your sister's service at such a young age. she was only 35 and she had so much to give to the world."

Police are still searching for the person responsible and the Byrd family is pleading anyone with information to please speak up.

"I would like everyone to consider, what if it was your sister, or your daughter, your friend. Just consider any information, any valuable information," Byrd said.

Crime Stoppers is already offering a reward for information but the family said they're adding to that amount.

If you have any information, please call the police or crime stoppers with any information.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.