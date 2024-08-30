Family of Delta tire explosion victim speaks with FOX 5

Friday was a tough day for the family of 58-year-old Mirko Marweg as his family picked up some of his belongings at a Rockdale County funeral home.

Marweg was one of the two people killed in the Delta tire explosion at the airline’s maintenance facility Tuesday morning.

"Great man, great father," said his son, Andre Coleman.

Coleman says his dad worked in the paint shop at Delta’s TechOps for about 20 years and was not scheduled to work Tuesday, but went in for an extra shift.

Marweg with his wife (Courtesy: Family)

"He’s the best dad that I ever had," Coleman said. "He came into my life, and he helped me change my life."

On Friday, Coleman and Marweg’s wife went to Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Conyers to make arrangements and see him, but they said the injuries he suffered were just too severe, and they were not allowed. They did, however, get the belongings he had on him, which was emotional for Marweg’s wife.

"We just received the Mississippi State lanyard, his wedding ring, cell phone, cards, driver's license," Coleman said. "To actually have that in her hand, it's not good."

The explosion that killed Marweg also killed 37-year-old Luis Aldarondo and injured Caleb Pline.

Luis Aldarondo pictured front right (South Avionics Training Center).

Coleman says Marweg and his wife were supposed to go to Tahiti next week. He said it had been difficult for her as they packed up the stuff they were supposed to take on vacation.

"That's her best friend and that's all I hear," Coleman said. "I keep hearing it, my best friend is gone."

Marweg was set to retire from Delta next year.

Marweg’s funeral is set for Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Conyers.

Meanwhile, a federal investigation into this accident continues.