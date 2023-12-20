Family concerns grow as Smyrna resident Jeffrey Hunter remains missing

article

The Smyrna Police Department is actively seeking information from the community to locate a missing person, 49-year-old Jeffrey Hunter, who was last seen on November 22.

Police say he left his hotel room at Inn Town Suites, located at 3000 Highlands Parkway in Smyrna and has not been heard from since.

Hunter’s vehicle was discovered a few days later at a gas station in Atlanta.

He has been absent from work since November 21, a departure from his usual routine.

Hunter is described as 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, Jeffrey Hunter was wearing a work shirt with the insignia "PlastiPak," blue jeans, and sneakers.

The Smyrna Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Jeffrey Hunter's whereabouts to come forward and contact them at 770-434-6666. Any details, no matter how small, may be crucial in reuniting Mr. Hunter with his family.