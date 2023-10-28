Families still waiting for answers in deadly 2021 crash

It’s been nearly a three-year search for justice for four families after a driver hit them on the side of the highway and took off from the scene.

The horrific crash happened along Interstate 285 near the Moreland Avenue exit and the driver responsible is still on the run.

"It’s one of those situations where you sit here every day and wait for the best. It’s still one of the most painful situations to be in," David Favre said.

For nearly three years, David Favre has waited for answers as to who hit and killed his son.

"The hardest thing is waking up every day and knowing that this could have been avoided and someone to reach out to show they care to make something happen," Favre said.

Favre’s 17-year-old son, Damaje, and 19-year-old nephew, Deljuane "Tre" Mitchell, were two of four people hit and killed Super Bowl night in 2021.

David said his son had arrived to help his cousin and best friend with car troubles. Others stopped to help, including Lawrence Miller, when a driver on the run from another crime slammed into them.

"The car coming from a home invasion, from what I hear and what the detectives told me the car was in a high-speed chase with no one. They were just in a high speed and hit all four of them on the side of the road," Favre said.

The police assumed its driver was ejected from the flipped car and killed, but later learned the person took off from the scene and hasn’t been found since.

David says it’s not fair.

"For you to be able to wake up every morning, and to be able to tell someone that you love them, and there for them knowing you took someone’s life. It’s unacceptable in the society. We have to care about each other. To know no one cares is the hardest thing to wake up with and go to sleep with every night," Favre said.

Around his neck, there’s a picture of this father and son duo.

David describes him as funny and loving.

"It’s motivation every day because it just reminds me what a good kid he was. It just gives me motivation," Favre said.

That’s why this search for answers and justice is not just important for him but for all four families involved.

"This man might have gotten in my chair. He might have gotten his haircut here. He might have passed by, and we might have done business together. That’s the hardest part," Favre said.

DeKalb County Police Investigators say there are no new updates on the case and need the public’s helping in solving the crime.

If you know anything come forward to police. You can remain anonymous.