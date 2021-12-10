Familiar FOX 5 faces featured in Atlanta Dance Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker'

Clara. Drosselmeyer. The Meteorologist. The Feature Reporter.

Those are the characters found onstage in the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," right? Well, they are now!

Atlanta Dance Theatre is once again presenting its full-length production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend, with two shows on Saturday, Dec. 11 and one show on Sunday, Dec. 12. Choreographed by Atlanta Dance Theatre Artistic Director Shelley Grames and set to the iconic score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the production is being staged at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and will feature dancers from the pre-professional company along with guest artists.

And that’s where a few of those "new" characters come in! Good Day Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman continues her long association with Atlanta Dance Theatre by taking on the role of Clara’s mother in this year’s production, and feature reporter Paul Milliken (yes, the guy writing this article) plays Clara’s father. Both have been rehearsing for several weeks for the trio of performances, which start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell, and tickets for the shows range from $24.50 to $32.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here. And click the video player in this article for a preview of the shows!

