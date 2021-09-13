Expand / Collapse search

Fallen tree damages power line, car in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett Tree Power Lines article

A fallen tree damaged a power line and car in Gwinnett County. 

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said a fallen tree near Lilburn damaged power lines and a car. 

Gwinnett County fire crews were working to remove the tree on Harmony Grove Road between Lost Grove Drive and Grist Stone Drive. 

A Gwinnett County Fire spokesperson said someone inside the car was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not reported as life-threatening. 

The scene was turned over to the Gwinnett Police Department and the power company. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.