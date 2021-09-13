Fallen tree damages power line, car in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said a fallen tree near Lilburn damaged power lines and a car.

Gwinnett County fire crews were working to remove the tree on Harmony Grove Road between Lost Grove Drive and Grist Stone Drive.

A Gwinnett County Fire spokesperson said someone inside the car was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not reported as life-threatening.

The scene was turned over to the Gwinnett Police Department and the power company.

