Fallen tree damages power line, car in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said a fallen tree near Lilburn damaged power lines and a car.
Gwinnett County fire crews were working to remove the tree on Harmony Grove Road between Lost Grove Drive and Grist Stone Drive.
A Gwinnett County Fire spokesperson said someone inside the car was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not reported as life-threatening.
The scene was turned over to the Gwinnett Police Department and the power company.
