Fallen Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte remembered for his 'strength, compassion, love'

The Brief Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to fallen Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte. The 24-year-old was remembered for his strength, compassion, and unwavering love. Labonte is survived by his devoted wife Alyssa, his parents and his grandparents.



Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and friends packed into Roswell United Methodist Church to remember the model police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Why you should care:

24-year-old Jeremy Labonte was remembered for his strength, compassion and unwavering love. The Roswell Police Chief posthumously awarded LaBonte with the Purple Heart medal and the Medal of Honor.

Hundreds of men and women in blue participated in a law enforcement processional to Roswell United Methodist Church.

Labonte is survived by his devoted wife Alyssa, his parents and his grandparents.

So many people have been touched by this loss, including Georgia’s governor, both U.S. senators and the Secret Service. The funeral began with a law enforcement processional at 1:45 p.m.

Men and women in uniform from near and far turned on their blue lights and made their way to the church from Lawrenceville, Doraville, Forsyth and Fulton County schools just to name a few.

Labonte, who was originally from Douglasville, was remembered by his Douglasville pastor as an incredible young man who cherished family and protected his community. At just 24-years-old, many say LaBonte is gone too soon. He was remembered by many as thoughtful, kind and respectful.

"What an amazing man. He was respectful," said Pastor Joe Hayman of King's Way Baptist Church.

Labonte leaves behind his devoted wife Alyssa. He will be buried in a private ceremony later this week.

The backstory:

Officer Labonte, 24, was killed while responding to a call at the King Market shopping center on Market Boulevard. His fellow officers chased down the suspect and promptly arrested him.

Labonte began working for the Roswell Police Department on Nov. 1, 2021, as part of the night shift patrol.

In the days leading up to the funeral, Labonte’s squad car became a memorial site, covered with flowers, notes, and other tributes. "It’s such a sad, sad time," one mourner said. "Roswell is a community in mourning."

On Tuesday, a procession carried Labonte’s body to the church in a Roswell Fire Department vehicle, passing under a massive American flag draped over Canton Street. People lined the route, saluting as the procession passed. "It’s just the right thing to do," one attendee said. "I feel like I know him."

A public visitation was held later that day, where attendees expressed their gratitude for Labonte’s service and their sorrow over his loss. "I just wanted to stand beside them in any way I can," one mourner said. "To show that you’re being honored, you’re being remembered, and the community is here for you."

What you can do:

The Roswell Police Department and the Friends of Roswell Police established a fund through PayPal to collect donations for the Labonte family. Officials say this is the only authorized donation platform for the family.