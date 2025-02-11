Roswell mourns fallen Officer Jeremy Labonte at visitation

The Brief A visitation was held for Officer Jeremy Labonte at Roswell United Methodist Church on Feb. 11, 2025. Officer Labonte was killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency the week prior. Community members and law enforcement agencies from across metro Atlanta came to show their support.



Hundreds gathered in Roswell Tuesday to pay their respects to a police officer who was killed while serving his community.

What they're saying:

Britt Argo joined many others at Roswell United Methodist Church to honor the life of Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte. She says losing an officer in the line of duty has hit the community hard.

"We're such a close-knit community. We see the police officers at all the events, in the schools. They're human, they're people, and they're on the frontlines protecting us," said Argo.

The backstory:

That's exactly what Officer Jeremy Labonte was doing Friday night. He was responding to a call at a shopping center on Market Boulevard when he was shot multiple times.

"This is such a sad, sad time. These officers – they dedicated their lives to helping people, and it's just terrible to see a life cut short this way. The guy was only 24-years-old," said Christopher Ambrose, who came to pay his respects.

Visitation for Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte

On Tuesday afternoon, Officer Labonte's body was escorted to the Roswell United Methodist Church in a Roswell Fire Department vehicle. The procession traveled along Canton Street under a large American flag. People stopped on the sidewalk and saluted.

At the doors of the church, fellow police officers stood by Officer Labonte's wife and other family members.

This is where the community had a chance to show their support to Officer Labonte's family and the Roswell Police Department.

"I'm just wanting to stand beside them any way we can, just to show that you're honored, you're being remembered. We're all here for you. Everyone just wants to show their support," said Argo.

What's next:

There will be a public funeral for Officer Labonte at Roswell United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The service will be live-streamed and the city has set up remote viewing areas at Roswell City Hall, Roswell Cultural Arts Center, and Bill Johnson Community Center for those who would like to join others to watch it.