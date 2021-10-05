Expand / Collapse search
Fallen nitrogen tank prompts evacuation at Clark Atlanta University

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said a nitrogen tank fell over and set off an alarm at Clark Atlanta University. 

The building in which the incident occurred was evacuated, officials said.

Officials said there are no reports of injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

