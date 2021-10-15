Fallen Georgia police officer laid to rest

Loved ones and fellow law enforcement officers said their final goodbyes Friday to a middle Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty.

A celebration of life was held for Dylan Harrison, 26, in Dublin, where he lived with his wife and young son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Damien Ferguson shot Harrison at the Alamo City Police Department in what they described as an ambush-style attack.

Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for Harrison arresting one of Ferguson's friends during a traffic stop earlier in the night.

The shooting happened during Officer Harrison's first shift for the department.

According to his obituary, Harrison worked full-time as a narcotics agent with the Oconee Drug Task Force Agency. He previously worked as a firefighter and 911 operator.

"Dylan wore that uniform proudly, with honor," said Rev. A.J. Wright, a former law enforcement officer. "He did more in his few years in law enforcement than most of us our whole entire career. My man stood for righteousness and he was willing to lay down his life for his friends. What better picture of the gospel would you want?"

Those who knew Harrison said he had deep dimples in his cheeks and loved to joke around, but he was also a sweet and caring person.

Dewayne Gibson, Harrison's former football coach at West Laurens High School, said Harrison would often ask him to pray with him in the locker room.

"I don't ever remember Dylan asking me to pray for him. It was always for somebody else. That's the heart of a servant. That's a servant's heart. Compassion," Gibson recalled.

Rev. Keith Smith challenged those who attended the service to try to live by Harrison's example.

"If Dylan can lay down his life for all of us, then you can draw up your courage to lay down your anger," said Rev. Smith. "We can be like Dylan and allow God to dwell within us. We can be like Dylan and forgive those who hate us for no reason other than we are different. We can be like Dylan and have a greater commitment to our community, to our family, and to our country."

Harrison leaves behind his wife, Heather, and their six-month-old son, Brody.

