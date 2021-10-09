Alamo police officer fatally shot, GBI says

An investigation is underway in the death of a police officer overnight in Alamo, Georgia.

The GBI said agents are investigating the death of an Alamo Police Department officer, who was shot and killed in Wheeler County.

Investigative details are limited. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led up to the shooting and the identity of the officer.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

