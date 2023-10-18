Fall forecast for Midtown’s Bar of Thailand: Hot food and cool cocktails

Just because the weather is cooling down doesn’t mean our search for the city’s hottest new restaurants has to, so when we heard about a place bringing Thai cuisine and an elegant atmosphere just steps away from Piedmont Park, we knew we needed to make an immediate reservation!

That place is Bar of Thailand, which opened earlier this year in Midtown Atlanta. Just go ahead and scroll through the pictures on the restaurant’s Instagram account and you’ll see why we were so excited; opened by the team behind Tum Pok Pok and Yao — both of which have been previously featured on Good Day Atlanta — Bar of Thailand serves lunch and dinner on Tuesdays through Sundays, offering up traditional Thai favorites including Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao alongside a few fusion dishes, like the B.O.T. Tacos.

And, of course, you’d expect a robust drink menu at a place with "bar" right in the name — and mixologists at Bar of Thailand have been busy shaking up Moody Elephants, Millionaires, and their take on an Old Fashioned, called the High-Road to Bangkok.

Bar of Thailand is located at 1020 Piedmont Avenue Northeast A in Midtown — and regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Mondays (when the restaurant is closed). For a look at the menu and more information on the restaurant, click here.

We spent the morning at Bar of Thailand, hanging out with the talented culinary team and doing a little taste-testing — click the video player in this article to check it out!