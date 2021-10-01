Falcons reportedly fire Midwest scout over refusing COVID vaccine

article

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly fired a scout for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodrik David had been with the organization for four years.

He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2017 and then promoted to pro scout with a focus on the Midwest.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, David refused to be vaccinated, leading the Falcons to fire him.

In a statement, the Falcons said that "In August 2021, the Blank Family of Businesses implemented a new policy mandating that all regular full and part-time associates of the Black Family of Businesses must be vaccinated in order to maintain a safe working environment for all associates. Through the months of August and September, the company worked through the process with associates. The vaccination policy will be put in effect during the month of October."

The Falcons were the first team in the NFL to reach a 100% vaccination rate among its players and staff.

