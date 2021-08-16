Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County

Atlanta Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field before the NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are the first NFL team to have all of its players vaccinated against COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster, 84 in total, protected against COVID-19. 

"Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive," the team announced.

While the NFL has not required players to be vaccinated, the league did say it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among players that causes a game cancellation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.