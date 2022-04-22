Falcons Grady Jarrett claims Buckhead restaurant denied him service over outfit

Atlanta Falcons star defensive end Grady Jarrett says he wasn't allowed to eat at a Buckhead restaurant due to what he was wearing.

On Thursday, the Falcons veteran player posted on Instagram about trying to get dinner at Buckhead's Le Bilboquet Atlanta and was turned away as he was getting seated.

"The manager walks out, I believe he said his name was Chad, tells me I’m not dressed properly and they won’t sit me n my lady," Jarrett wrote on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Jarrett shared his outfit, which was a Gucci suit, an Audemars Piguet Offshore watch, and a diamond tennis chain with an Ankh.

"I guess the other people rocking Nike sweat suits and t shirts that were already seated (as you can see in the background of the picture) n enjoying dinner were no problem," Jarrett wrote.

Jarrett said that he had already eaten at the restaurant the week before and "had a great experience with great waiters.

He ended his post with asking the restaurant to "do better."

This isn't the first time Le Bilboquet Atlanta has experienced controversy with known Atlanta athletes. In 2021, basketball hall of famer Dominique Wilkins said the restaurant denied him a table because of his race.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today," Wilkins said in a tweet with a photo of the restaurant.

At the time, the restaurant issued an apology "for his experience at our restaurant and also for any confusion our dress code may have caused" and said they will be making immediate changes to make its dress code policy less subjective.

On its website, the restaurant says that sweatpants and athletic attire, beach flip flops, baseball caps, and cut off denim are not allowed for diners.