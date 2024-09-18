Falcons to give away free hot dogs, chips during Sunday's game

article

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the team is making sure every fan heading to the stadium will be well-fed.

On Sunday, the Falcons will honor owner and chairman Arthur Blank by inducting him into the team's Ring of Honor. Special guest Samuel L. Jackson will be leading the ceremony.

To celebrate Blank's induction, all fans attending the game will receive complimentary hot dogs and chips as well as a special souvenir cup that can be filled at any free-standing Coca-Cola machine at no charge.

The team expects to give away 100,000 hot dogs and bags of chips on Sunday - roughly 15,000 more than the total sold during the 2023 season.

Since Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened, the Falcons have offered some of the lowest prices for food in the NFL with its $2 hot dogs and $2 unlimited drinks.

Along with the free food, fans will also be treated to a concert by Atlanta rapper T.I. starting at 8 p.m.

Blank is one of two people who will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this year. Former quarterback Matt Ryan will get his name in the rafters on Oct. 3.

Who is Arthur Blank?

Blank, the co-founder of The Home Depot and philanthropist, bought the Falcons in 2002. He has since expanded his family's sports empire to Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the PGA TOUR Superstore.

Now 81 years old, he's seen the team compete in eight playoffs, including two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

"Since Arthur purchased the team in 2002, results on and off the field have elevated," Falcons Team President Greg Beadles said, "and his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta is worthy of this recognition and so much more."

Blank has won many national honors - most recently the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sports Business Journal.