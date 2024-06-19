Falcons to induct Matt Ryan, Arthur Blank into Ring of Honor

The Atlanta Falcons are adding owner and chairman Arthur Blank and former quarterback Matt Ryan to the team's Ring of Honor during the 2024 season.

It's the first time two people have been selected since 2008 when former offensive tackle Mike Kenn and defensive lineman Claude Humphrey were inducted.

Blank and Ryan will be the 13th and 14th people to hold the prestigious honor and get their names in the rafters of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons will hold induction ceremonies for Blank and Ryan during separate games at the stadium this season - Blank on Sept. 22 when the Falcons take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and Ryan on Oct. 3 during the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who is Arthur Blank?

Blank, the co-founder of The Home Depot and philanthropist, bought the Falcons in 2002. He has since expanded his family's sports empire to Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the PGA TOUR Superstore.

Now 81 years old, he's seen the team compete in eight playoffs, including two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

"Since Arthur purchased the team in 2002, results on and off the field have elevated," Falcons Team President Greg Beadles said, "and his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta is worthy of this recognition and so much more."

Blank has won many national honors - most recently the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sports Business Journal.

Who is Matt Ryan?

Ryan threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns in his career, quickly becoming the face of the Falcons during the most successful era in franchise history.

He ranks seventh in NFL history for passing yards, ninth in career TD passes and won the league MVP award in 2016 when he guided the Falcons to only their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

"Matt's character and talent on and off the field sets him apart as one of the greatest Falcons players ever," Beadles said, "and we believe we'll see his career recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future.

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Ryan at the helm, the Falcons won three division titles and made six playoff appearances, also reaching the NFC championship game during the 2012 season. He had 10 straight seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards, highlighted by his MVP season when he set career highs with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and a 69.9 completion percentage.

Ryan was a four-time Pro Bowl selectee and remarkably durable over his career, missing only three games during his Atlanta tenure because of injuries. After turf toe sidelined him for two games during the 2009 season, he made 154 consecutive starts before a high ankle sprain sidelined him for one week in 2019.

He finished his career with a record of 124-109-1 as a starter, including a 120-102 mark with the Falcons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.